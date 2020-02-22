Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Sets New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $10.59 and last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 1824025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CGEN shares. BidaskClub raised Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Compugen in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Compugen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.42.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compugen by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,975,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,493,000 after buying an additional 283,993 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compugen by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,149,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,574,000 after buying an additional 325,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Compugen by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,035,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after buying an additional 21,368 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compugen by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 727,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after buying an additional 88,400 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Compugen by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 342,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $539.09 million, a PE ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 2.73.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

