Computershare (ASX:CPU) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.54

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2020

Computershare Limited (ASX:CPU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.54 and traded as high as $17.49. Computershare shares last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 1,351,148 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion and a PE ratio of 22.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$17.56 and its 200-day moving average price is A$16.55.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Computershare’s previous Interim dividend of $0.21. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Computershare’s payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

In other Computershare news, insider Stuart Irving 190,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. Also, insider Paul Reynolds acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$17.44 ($12.37) per share, with a total value of A$139,536.00 ($98,961.70).

Computershare Company Profile (ASX:CPU)

Computershare Limited provides investor, plan, communication, business, stakeholder relationship management, and technology services worldwide. The company's investor services comprise the provision of registry maintenance and related services; plan services operations include the provision of administration and related services for employee share and option plans; and communication services consist of document composition and printing, intelligent mailing, inbound process automation, scanning, and electronic delivery.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Computershare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computershare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit