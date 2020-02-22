Computershare (ASX:CPU) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.54

Computershare Limited (ASX:CPU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.54 and traded as high as $17.49. Computershare shares last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 1,351,148 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion and a PE ratio of 22.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$17.56 and its 200-day moving average price is A$16.55.

Get Computershare alerts:

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Computershare’s previous Interim dividend of $0.21. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Computershare’s payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

In other Computershare news, insider Stuart Irving 190,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. Also, insider Paul Reynolds acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$17.44 ($12.37) per share, with a total value of A$139,536.00 ($98,961.70).

Computershare Company Profile (ASX:CPU)

Computershare Limited provides investor, plan, communication, business, stakeholder relationship management, and technology services worldwide. The company's investor services comprise the provision of registry maintenance and related services; plan services operations include the provision of administration and related services for employee share and option plans; and communication services consist of document composition and printing, intelligent mailing, inbound process automation, scanning, and electronic delivery.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Computershare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computershare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.