Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) Releases FY 2019 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) updated its FY 2019
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion.Corelogic also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 2.80-3.00 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLGX. ValuEngine lowered Corelogic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Corelogic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks set a $44.00 target price on Corelogic and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Corelogic in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Corelogic from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.71.

Shares of NYSE CLGX traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.27. The company had a trading volume of 595,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,576. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.46, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.72. Corelogic has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $51.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.29%.

In other Corelogic news, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $329,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,685,069.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $171,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 142,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,516,889.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $783,425. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

