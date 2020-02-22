Craneware (LON:CRW) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,206.26

Craneware plc (LON:CRW)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,206.26 and traded as low as $1,998.00. Craneware shares last traded at $2,015.00, with a volume of 7,842 shares.

CRW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price objective on shares of Craneware in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Panmure Gordon reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Craneware in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price objective on shares of Craneware in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.89) target price on shares of Craneware in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $540.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,111.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,208.58.

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, such as InSight Medical Necessity, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution that provides medical necessity validation for United States payers and advance beneficiary notice creation; and Trisus Patient Payment, which provides hospitals and health systems to modernize patient payment.

