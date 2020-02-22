Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.12

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.12 and traded as high as $6.46. Crown Crafts shares last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 7,689 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Crown Crafts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.59 million during the quarter. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in Crown Crafts by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 83,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Crown Crafts by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 108,301 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its stake in Crown Crafts by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 679,018 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after buying an additional 164,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Crafts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS)

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

