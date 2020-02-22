Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.12

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.12 and traded as high as $6.46. Crown Crafts shares last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 7,689 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Crown Crafts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.59 million during the quarter. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in Crown Crafts by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 83,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Crown Crafts by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 108,301 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its stake in Crown Crafts by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 679,018 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after buying an additional 164,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Crafts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

