Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CUB shares. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Cubic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Cubic in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

In related news, Director David F. Melcher bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.88 per share, with a total value of $59,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,025 shares in the company, valued at $300,897. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans bought 1,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.96 per share, for a total transaction of $99,833.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,223.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,065 shares of company stock worth $246,789. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cubic during the third quarter worth $2,450,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cubic by 10.7% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cubic by 10.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,684,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,643,000 after buying an additional 161,075 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Cubic by 3.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 249,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,570,000 after buying an additional 8,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Cubic by 7.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CUB traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.44. The stock had a trading volume of 233,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,898. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.39 and its 200 day moving average is $67.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cubic has a 52 week low of $53.08 and a 52 week high of $75.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Cubic had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $328.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cubic will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

