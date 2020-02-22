CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen set a $76.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CVS Health from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.33.

NYSE CVS opened at $71.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 539,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $40,081,000 after purchasing an additional 40,161 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,738,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 349.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 33,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

