DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.09

DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.09 and traded as low as $8.20. DASAN Zhone Solutions shares last traded at $8.49, with a volume of 40,161 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on DZSI. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $181.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.29 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.06.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DZSI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 65.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 440,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after buying an additional 174,344 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 240.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 36.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

About DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI)

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

