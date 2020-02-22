DATx (DATX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $126,014.00

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 22nd. DATx has a total market capitalization of $575,933.00 and approximately $126,014.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DATx has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar. One DATx token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, HADAX, Rfinex and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DATx alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.07 or 0.02893511 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00227925 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042419 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00141900 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002779 BTC.

DATx Token Profile

DATx’s launch date was February 22nd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. DATx’s official website is www.datx.co . DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

DATx Token Trading

DATx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Rfinex, FCoin, HADAX, HitBTC, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DATx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.