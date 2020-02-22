Deutsche Bank Increases Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $433.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank from $363.00 to $433.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut Humana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Humana from $457.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Humana from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Humana to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $384.00.

Shares of HUM opened at $369.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $361.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Humana has a 1 year low of $225.65 and a 1 year high of $384.99.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Humana’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

In other news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 14,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.42, for a total value of $5,150,060.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,725,968.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $5,184,708.99. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Humana by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

