DeVault Price Tops $0.0004 (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 22nd. DeVault has a market cap of $67,940.00 and approximately $92.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeVault coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange and Escodex. Over the last seven days, DeVault has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 116.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000427 BTC.

999 (999) traded up 2,704.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000158 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About DeVault

DeVault (DVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 198,188,687 coins and its circulating supply is 175,379,046 coins. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc . DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto . DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto

Buying and Selling DeVault

DeVault can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

