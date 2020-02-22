DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank from $77.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DISH. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DISH Network from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.83.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,386,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,998,582. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $30.45 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.99.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey L. Mcschooler sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total value of $63,152.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

