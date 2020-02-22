Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Increased to $400.00 by Analysts at Cfra

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target boosted by Cfra from $270.00 to $400.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DPZ. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $333.00 to $388.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $337.85.

NYSE DPZ traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $371.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,644,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,362. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.92. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $381.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.52.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $7,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,684,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total transaction of $406,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

