Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Increased to $400.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $337.00 to $400.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Longbow Research cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Northcoast Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $287.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $337.85.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $371.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,644,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.52. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $381.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $289.25 and a 200-day moving average of $268.92.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 27.17%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $7,475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,684,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total transaction of $406,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.6% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.9% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.7% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

