Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at Robert W. Baird

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $330.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DPZ. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $271.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $337.85.

DPZ traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $371.96. 1,644,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,362. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.52. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $381.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $289.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.92.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

In other news, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total value of $406,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $7,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,684,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

