Domino’s Pizza’s (DPZ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $405.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DPZ. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $271.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $337.85.

DPZ traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $371.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,644,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,362. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $289.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.52. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $381.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.20. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

In related news, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total transaction of $406,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $7,475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,766 shares in the company, valued at $13,684,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $139,532,000 after purchasing an additional 17,739 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,391,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $16,275,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,531,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,331,268,000 after purchasing an additional 43,318 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

