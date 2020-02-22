Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DBX. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dropbox from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

DBX traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.45. The company had a trading volume of 48,162,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,961,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -172.69 and a beta of 1.48. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $16.08 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.71.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.35 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $35,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Quentin Clark sold 8,333 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $158,410.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Dropbox by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Dropbox by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

