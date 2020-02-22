Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.06

Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.06 and traded as low as $1.04. Dynasil Co. of America shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Dynasil Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Get Dynasil Co. of America alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 million, a PE ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Dynasil Corporation of America develops, markets, manufactures, and sells detection, sensing, and analysis technology and optical components in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Optics, Innovation and Development, and Biomedical. The Optics segment supplies synthetic crystals, optical materials, components, and coatings that are used in devices, such as baggage scanners, medical imaging systems, optical instruments, lasers, analytical instruments, automotive components, semiconductor/electronic devices, spacecraft/aircraft components, and advertising displays in the medical, industrial, and homeland security/defense sectors.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Dynasil Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynasil Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.