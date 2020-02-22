E.On (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.21

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.21 and traded as high as $12.11. E.On shares last traded at $12.08, with a volume of 2,100 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.23.

About E.On (OTCMKTS:ENAKF)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

