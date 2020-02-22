Eastmain Resources (TSE:ER) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.12

Eastmain Resources Inc (TSE:ER) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.12 and traded as low as $0.10. Eastmain Resources shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 438,293 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $26.21 million and a PE ratio of -1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.12.

Eastmain Resources Company Profile (TSE:ER)

Eastmain Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eastmain Mines Inc, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, nickel, platinum, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Clearwater Project covering an area of 201 square kilometers located in the central portion of the Eastmain River Greenstone Belt within the James Bay Mining District of Québec.

