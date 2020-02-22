Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) Price Target Cut to $61.00

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Echostar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echostar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Echostar from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of SATS stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,102. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.12 and a beta of 0.82. Echostar has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $45.15.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.51). Echostar had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Echostar will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Echostar news, insider Pradman P. Kaul sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $55,838.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SATS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Echostar by 14,713.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,277 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,832,000 after purchasing an additional 294,277 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Echostar by 471.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 319,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,817,000 after purchasing an additional 263,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Echostar by 1,583.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 273,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after purchasing an additional 257,571 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Echostar by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 463,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,093,000 after purchasing an additional 239,180 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Echostar by 313.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 293,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 222,343 shares during the period. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Echostar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

