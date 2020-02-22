Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.30

Shares of Egdon Resources Plc (LON:EDR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.30 and traded as low as $3.80. Egdon Resources shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 425,701 shares.

Separately, VSA Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Egdon Resources in a research report on Monday, January 20th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 million and a PE ratio of -6.67.

Egdon Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom and France. It holds 44 licenses in the proven oil and gas producing basins. The company was formerly known as New Egdon plc and changed its name to Egdon Resources plc in January 2008.

