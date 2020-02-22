eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Craig Hallum

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its price objective boosted by Craig Hallum from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EHTH. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of eHealth in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on eHealth from $132.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on eHealth from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered eHealth from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered eHealth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.90.

Shares of eHealth stock traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.52. 2,589,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,617. eHealth has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $152.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.48 and its 200 day moving average is $88.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 31,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $3,181,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $138,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,500 shares of company stock worth $13,440,919. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,796,000. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,730,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 212.2% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 950,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,323,000 after purchasing an additional 646,038 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,592,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,441,000.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

