Einsteinium (EMC2) Hits Market Capitalization of $16.24 Million

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0740 or 0.00000764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $16.24 million and approximately $199,928.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.10 or 0.00775253 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009808 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006894 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027694 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 219,376,684 coins. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official message board is emc2slack.herokuapp.com . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Einsteinium Coin Trading

Einsteinium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

