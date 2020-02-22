Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.95.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,900,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,697. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The company has a market cap of $135.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.14.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

In related news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $29,322,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,589,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,653,334,750.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,490,621 shares of company stock worth $193,040,846. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 14.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.8% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 4.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 187.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

