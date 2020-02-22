Energo Trading 10% Lower This Week (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Energo has a market capitalization of $226,375.00 and approximately $409.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Energo has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Energo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Coinnest, CoinBene, Gate.io and Coinrail.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energo alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00046891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00492632 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $642.12 or 0.06621753 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00059368 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027672 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005091 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010298 BTC.

Energo Token Profile

Energo is a token. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs . The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com

Buying and Selling Energo

Energo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CoinEgg, Coinrail, CoinBene and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.