Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Given “Neutral” Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their neutral rating on shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

ENV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson downgraded Envestnet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Envestnet from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Compass Point downgraded Envestnet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on Envestnet from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.33.

ENV stock traded down $7.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.99. 1,042,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,496. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.69 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.20 and its 200 day moving average is $66.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $51.00 and a 12-month high of $87.75.

In other Envestnet news, CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 17,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total transaction of $1,191,714.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 170,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,703,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total value of $1,080,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 60,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,487.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 192,648 shares of company stock valued at $13,804,753 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

