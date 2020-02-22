Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) PT Raised to $95.00 at Raymond James

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ENV. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Envestnet from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Compass Point lowered shares of Envestnet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lowered shares of Envestnet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.33.

NYSE:ENV traded down $7.44 on Friday, reaching $78.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,042,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,496. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.69 and a beta of 1.78. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $51.00 and a 1-year high of $87.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.34.

In other Envestnet news, CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $2,157,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 148,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,406.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 17,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total transaction of $1,191,714.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 170,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,703,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,648 shares of company stock valued at $13,804,753. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 29,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,048,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 394,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,462,000 after buying an additional 92,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

