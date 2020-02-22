EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $642 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $637.48 million.EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.30 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EPAM. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wolfe Research lowered EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $263.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $244.78.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded down $6.69 on Friday, reaching $231.36. 384,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,904. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $155.30 and a 52 week high of $248.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.95 and a 200 day moving average of $202.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.38.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $632.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total value of $409,840.00. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

