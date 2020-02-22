E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 24th

E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.

E*TRADE Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 15.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect E*TRADE Financial to earn $3.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:ETFC traded down $1.38 on Friday, reaching $53.35. 17,192,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,664,927. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. E*TRADE Financial has a 12 month low of $34.68 and a 12 month high of $57.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.44.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.06 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 17.09%. E*TRADE Financial’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $1,453,192.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,264.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. E*TRADE Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.