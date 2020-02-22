Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.47

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $41.47 and traded as high as $45.30. Exchange Income shares last traded at $44.81, with a volume of 106,025 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EIF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, AltaCorp Capital upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exchange Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$48.94.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$43.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.74, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.15%.

Exchange Income Company Profile (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

