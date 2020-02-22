Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.71

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.71 and traded as high as $1.97. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 439,601 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Laidlaw assumed coverage on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.95.

The firm has a market capitalization of $210.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 900,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 124,053 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 29,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

