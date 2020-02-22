Falcon Minerals Corp (FLMN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on March 9th

Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.

Falcon Minerals has a payout ratio of 120.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Falcon Minerals to earn $0.43 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 125.6%.

NASDAQ FLMN traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,311. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.21. The stock has a market cap of $411.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.63. Falcon Minerals has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FLMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Falcon Minerals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.80 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.97.

In other Falcon Minerals news, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $5,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

