Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $135.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Federal Realty’s fourth-quarter 2019 FFO per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but improved year over year. Total revenues inched up 1.6% year over year. Results reflect rise in property operating income and cash-basis rollover growth on comparable spaces. The company’s premium retail real estate assets, diverse tenant base and focus on mixed used properties are likely to drive growth over the long haul. It is also focused on raising its operating performance through expansion, renovation and re-tenanting. A decent balance-sheet position and a well-laddered debt maturity schedule act in favor. However, shrinking footfall at malls, store closures and bankruptcy of retailers are likely to keep affecting this retail REIT’s performance in the near term. Also, its shares have underperformed the industry over the past year.”

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FRT. Citigroup upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Sandler O’Neill lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.20.

Shares of FRT traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.00. The company had a trading volume of 627,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,173. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $141.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.20.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $239.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.32 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 37.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantum Capital Management boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,426,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,342,000 after purchasing an additional 70,979 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,492.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

