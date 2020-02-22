FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $175.00 price target on the shipping service provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of FedEx have underperformed its industry in a year's time , mainly due to high operating expenses and weakness of FedEx Express, the major revenue-generating unit. Evidently, segmental revenues declined 4.2% in first-half fiscal 2020. Sluggish global trade and industrial production are affecting the Express unit’s performance. Additionally, FedEx trimmed its fiscal 2020 earnings view in December on expectations of lower revenues and elevated costs due to expansion of the seven-day delivery service at the Ground segment. The Coronavirus outbreak in China is also a setback for the company. However, solid e-commerce growth is a major positive. Efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks are encouraging too. The buyout of Cargex, that has strenghened FedEx's Latin American footprint, is also commendable.”

Get FedEx alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered FedEx to a hold rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer lowered FedEx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $170.76.

NYSE:FDX traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.25. 1,644,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,481,972. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.12 and a 200 day moving average of $155.43. FedEx has a twelve month low of $137.78 and a twelve month high of $199.32. The company has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 777.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FedEx (FDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.