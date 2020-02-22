Fintab Reaches Market Capitalization of $12,392.00 (FNTB)

Fintab (CURRENCY:FNTB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Fintab has a total market cap of $12,392.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Fintab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fintab has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. One Fintab token can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $280.51 or 0.02892748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00226798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00043030 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00142482 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Fintab Token Profile

Fintab’s genesis date was December 14th, 2017. Fintab’s total supply is 3,079,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,779,387 tokens. The Reddit community for Fintab is /r/FinTab . The official message board for Fintab is steemit.com/@fintab . Fintab’s official Twitter account is @fintab_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fintab is fintab.io/ico

Buying and Selling Fintab

Fintab can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fintab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fintab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fintab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

