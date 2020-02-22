First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $880.36 Million

Brokerages expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to post $880.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $888.70 million and the lowest is $874.00 million. First Republic Bank reported sales of $807.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year sales of $3.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $3.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRC shares. Barclays downgraded First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.3% in the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 40,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period.

FRC traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.62. 914,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,587. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $122.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 14.62%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

