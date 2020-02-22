First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2020

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,591. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.55. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.31 and a 1-year high of $54.68.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Dividend History for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit