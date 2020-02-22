First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,591. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.55. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.31 and a 1-year high of $54.68.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

