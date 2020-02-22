First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCON traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $26.03. The company had a trading volume of 58,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,094. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $26.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average of $25.85.

