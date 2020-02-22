Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.83-0.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $380.5-383.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $372.5 million.Five9 also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.83 to $0.87 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIVN. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from to in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating and set a $71.15 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.74.

Get Five9 alerts:

NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.25. The stock had a trading volume of 800,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,073. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -915.63, a P/E/G ratio of 81.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.09. Five9 has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $80.58.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $92.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.71 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Five9 will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 21,545 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $1,449,978.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $651,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,508 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,063.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,418 shares of company stock worth $16,275,896 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.