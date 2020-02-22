Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.15-0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $89-90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $86.39 million.Five9 also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.83-0.87 EPS.

FIVN traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.25. 800,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -915.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 81.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.75 and a 200 day moving average of $63.84. Five9 has a 12-month low of $46.08 and a 12-month high of $80.58.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $92.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five9 will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FIVN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.74.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $651,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,063.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,273 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $960,572.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,559.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 239,418 shares of company stock valued at $16,275,896. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

