FLIP (FLP) Trading 19.2% Lower This Week

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, FLIP has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. FLIP has a market cap of $731,380.00 and $299.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLIP token can currently be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, Liquid and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FLIP alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.28 or 0.02883554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00227317 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00042249 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00141796 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002773 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com

Buying and Selling FLIP

FLIP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Liquid and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.