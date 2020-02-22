Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FND. Zacks Investment Research raised Floor & Decor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Floor & Decor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.18.

NYSE:FND traded up $2.67 on Friday, hitting $57.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,801,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,766. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $35.17 and a 52-week high of $62.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.95.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Starrett sold 33,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $1,671,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,183.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 13,252 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $659,287.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,623.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 2,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

