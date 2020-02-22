Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Stephens

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its target price hoisted by Stephens from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Floor & Decor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.18.

NYSE:FND traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,801,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.95. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $35.17 and a 12-month high of $62.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.08 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 7.36%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 13,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $659,287.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,623.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $1,671,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,060,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Floor & Decor by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Floor & Decor by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

