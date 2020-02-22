Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) PT Raised to $60.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

FND has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Floor & Decor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.18.

Shares of FND traded up $2.67 on Friday, reaching $57.67. 2,801,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,766. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.95. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $35.17 and a 12 month high of $62.62.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.08 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 13,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $659,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,623.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $1,671,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,287,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,702,000 after buying an additional 2,962,643 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,662,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,086,000 after purchasing an additional 299,619 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 240.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,368,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,517,000 after purchasing an additional 966,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,344,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,322,000 after purchasing an additional 118,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,065,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

