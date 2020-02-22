Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.57.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLS. Vertical Research raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Flowserve from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Flowserve from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

In related news, SVP Lanesha Minnix sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $39,335.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,051.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Flowserve during the third quarter worth $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Flowserve by 150.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

FLS traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.99. 850,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,124. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Flowserve has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $54.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.71.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

