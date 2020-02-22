Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) had its price objective hoisted by SunTrust Banks from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FOCS. Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Focus Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.91. 527,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,810. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Focus Financial Partners has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $40.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average of $25.68.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $340.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.10 million. Focus Financial Partners had a positive return on equity of 20.60% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

