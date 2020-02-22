Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $66.38

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $66.38 and traded as high as $71.25. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $71.25, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.53.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $448.98 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,276 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORTY)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides software, proprietary and non-proprietary software, and software product marketing and support services. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; database and big data services; customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, Web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies.

