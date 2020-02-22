Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) PT Lowered to $52.00

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) had its target price decreased by Zacks Investment Research to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Franklin Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.39. 118,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,760. Franklin Electric has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $61.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $320.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.95%.

In related news, VP Steven William Aikman sold 1,079 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $61,686.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,688.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,936 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $109,751.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,486.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

