Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.88.

FSB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Franklin Financial Network from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.50 to $35.50 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James downgraded Franklin Financial Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Franklin Financial Network in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new position in Franklin Financial Network in the fourth quarter worth $3,181,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Network during the 2nd quarter worth $2,104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 407.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 50,478 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,190,000 after purchasing an additional 35,818 shares in the last quarter. 63.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Financial Network stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.38. 52,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,787. The company has a market cap of $553.79 million, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.35. Franklin Financial Network has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average of $32.72.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Franklin Financial Network had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.36 million. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Financial Network will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Franklin Financial Network’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Franklin Financial Network Company Profile

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

